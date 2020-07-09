Ja Morant shows off new JA12 logo

Ja Morant spent part of his quarantine time working on a new personal logo, and he debuted it on Thursday.

The Memphis Grizzlies rookie arrived in Orlando for the NBA bubble and had his logo on his mask and hoodie.

Ja Morant debuts his new “JA 12” personal logo as he arrives in Orlando. He and several players spent their quarantine break working on personal branding concepts & direction. pic.twitter.com/nh7LLz3mRj — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 9, 2020

Morant’s logo is similar to Tom Brady’s “TB12”. The two share the same jersey number, and much like Brady’s logo, the letters have the number built in.

Morant, 20, was the No. 2 pick by the Grizzlies and is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is signed with Nike.