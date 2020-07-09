pixel 1
header
Thursday, July 9, 2020

Ja Morant shows off new JA12 logo

July 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant

Ja Morant spent part of his quarantine time working on a new personal logo, and he debuted it on Thursday.

The Memphis Grizzlies rookie arrived in Orlando for the NBA bubble and had his logo on his mask and hoodie.

Morant’s logo is similar to Tom Brady’s “TB12”. The two share the same jersey number, and much like Brady’s logo, the letters have the number built in.

Morant, 20, was the No. 2 pick by the Grizzlies and is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is signed with Nike.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus