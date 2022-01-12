Ja Morant stares down young fan for wearing wrong jersey

When Ja Morant is in the zone, he has little tolerance for anything that gets in his way. That even includes little kids.

Morant led his Memphis Grizzlies to a big win on Tuesday night. He scored 29 points on 11/23 shooting to help his Grizzlies beat the visiting Golden State Warriors 116-108.

During the final 30 seconds, Morant drove to the basket and finished off an impressive layup despite being fouled. Morant was extra pumped up after making the basket and had his game-face on as he went towards the fans who were sitting behind the basket.

Morant encountered a young fan who was wearing a Warriors jersey and denied the young fan a high-five.

The most pro wrestling move at a Grizzlies game since the Randolph-Griffin choke slam: Ja Morant gets the hoop-and-harm and then stares down a little kid fan in a Warriors jersey. — Chris Herrington (@ChrisHerrington) January 12, 2022

The young fan may have had the opposing team’s jersey on but was still congratulating Morant on a great play.

Morant said after the game that the fan made a big mistake by wearing the wrong jersey. The young Grizzlies guard even wanted to track down the fan to send him a Memphis jersey.

Ja Morant: "He was disrespectful with that jersey on. We Memphis. It looked like he wanted to cheer, but he had that jersey on. I apologize to him, but in that moment, bro, take that jersey off and then dap me up. Somebody find his information. I’ll send him one myself." https://t.co/fzDa7rcqrv — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 12, 2022

Someone needs to make that happen. If Morant is able to find the fan and send him a jersey, he will have made that young boy a Grizzlies fan for life.