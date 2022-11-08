Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee

Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s eventual 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.

Someone sitting courtside just told me he got hit with the technical foul after asking the referee if he was playing FanDuel. 😂😂 https://t.co/sXgGoGJ0yf — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 8, 2022

If true, that is a pretty savage line and a fairly new one at that as legalized sports betting starts making its way into more and more states. But Morant probably deserved to get T’d up for that one, so hopefully it was worth the $2,000 fine that he will now have to pay as a result of the technical.

FanDuel quips aside, the 23-year-old Morant has had a superb start to the season and is an early MVP candidate for the 7-4 Grizzlies with 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. We are also inclined to believe that the ruthless moment with the referee really happened since it is consistent with Morant’s personality.