Ja Morant throws shade at Warriors in deleted tweet

May 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ja Morant looking on

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant threw some shade at the Golden State Warriors after Saturday’s game in a deleted tweet.

Morant left Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors with 6:19 left and his team down by 17. Morant had a knee injury, and he seemed to think the injury occurred when he was grabbed by Jordan Poole (video here).

Morant tweeted a video of the play and wrote “broke the code” in quotes.

What does his caption have to do with the Warriors?

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks “broke the code” with his hard foul that injured Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the series.

Morant seemed to think the Warriors were returning the favor with a dirty play resulting in injury. Poole defended himself after the game.

It sure looked to me like Poole was going for a steal and not trying to hurt Morant intentionally.

The Grizzlies lost the game 142-112 and are down 2-1 in the series.

