Ja Morant throws shade at Warriors in deleted tweet

Ja Morant threw some shade at the Golden State Warriors after Saturday’s game in a deleted tweet.

Morant left Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors with 6:19 left and his team down by 17. Morant had a knee injury, and he seemed to think the injury occurred when he was grabbed by Jordan Poole (video here).

Morant tweeted a video of the play and wrote “broke the code” in quotes.

Ja Morant deleted the tweet lmao😭 pic.twitter.com/Li1XxRAbiK — 30 (@BlaugranaProp) May 8, 2022

What does his caption have to do with the Warriors?

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks “broke the code” with his hard foul that injured Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the series.

Morant seemed to think the Warriors were returning the favor with a dirty play resulting in injury. Poole defended himself after the game.

“I was going for the ball. … I’m not even that type of player, I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better, and we can see him out there next game.” Jordan Poole on his incident with Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/9rbDxEbzag — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2022

It sure looked to me like Poole was going for a steal and not trying to hurt Morant intentionally.

The Grizzlies lost the game 142-112 and are down 2-1 in the series.