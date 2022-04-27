Ja Morant went viral for monster dunk on Malik Beasley

Ja Morant did it all for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, including one incredible highlight-reel dunk that went viral.

Morant’s Grizzlies were down by 13 in Game 5 of their playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves towards the end of the third quarter. Morant went streaking down the paint and took off for a huge dunk over Malik Beasley.

Ja Morant took off from 8.7 FEET AWAY from the basket on his poster dunk, as tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/kbFIoDgjXB — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022

That dunk was awesome.

Not only did the dunk earn Morant attention, but it arguably gave Memphis the momentum they needed to complete a comeback and win 111-109 to take the series advantage.

Ja also delivered a big layup to break the 109-109 tie in the final seconds.

An incredible layup by Ja Morant gives Memphis the win and a 3-2 series lead! pic.twitter.com/eoN4OVadFu — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 27, 2022

Morant had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. It was quite a night.