Ja Morant went viral for monster dunk on Malik Beasley

April 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant did it all for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, including one incredible highlight-reel dunk that went viral.

Morant’s Grizzlies were down by 13 in Game 5 of their playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves towards the end of the third quarter. Morant went streaking down the paint and took off for a huge dunk over Malik Beasley.

That dunk was awesome.

Not only did the dunk earn Morant attention, but it arguably gave Memphis the momentum they needed to complete a comeback and win 111-109 to take the series advantage.

Ja also delivered a big layup to break the 109-109 tie in the final seconds.

Morant had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. It was quite a night.

