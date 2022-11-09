 Skip to main content
Jacque Vaughn has incredible response to being Nets’ backup choice

November 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jacque Vaughn at a press conference

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn talks with the media before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jacque Vaughn finds himself in a somewhat awkward position as the Brooklyn Nets’ new head coach. He did not appear to be the organization’s first choice after the team’s decision to fire Steve Nash.

Vaughn, however, had a sense of humor about the spot he has been put in. The new head coach did not hide from the fact that he evidently was not the preferred choice, jokingly calling himself the “write-in candidate” and telling his wife “I may not have been your first choice, either.”

Like everyone else, Vaughn presumably saw the reports suggesting that Ime Udoka was the likely choice to replace Nash as Nets coach, with Vaughn being given the interim tag while the organization sorted things out with the Boston Celtics. That plan apparently fell through in light of the recent controversies that have enveloped the Nets, leading the organization to simply remove Vaughn’s interim tag.

This is probably the best response Vaughn can offer. Whether it actually helps is not clear. The Nets have gone 2-1 under Vaughn, so that is at least something he can point to, but it will take some more wins to shake the perception that he is simply keeping the seat warm for someone else.

