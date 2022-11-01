 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 1, 2022

Report: Nets expected to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach

November 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Ime Udoka looking on

Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday fired Steve Nash as their head coach, and they already have a replacement in mind.

Both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania report that the Nets are expected to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach. Woj says the deal could be finalized within the next 1-2 days.

The Nets would be hiring Udoka despite his suspension from the Boston Celtics.

In September, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire season for an “improper intimate but consensual” relationship with someone in the workplace. Udoka allegedly used “crude language” and made “unwanted comments” to the woman, which factored into the suspension.

The Celtics replaced Udoka with interim coach Joe Mazzulla, under whom they have begun the season 4-2. The Nets started the season 2-5 under Nash, who was a first-time head coach.

Article Tags

Brooklyn NetsIme Udoka
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus