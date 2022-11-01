Report: Nets expected to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach

The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday fired Steve Nash as their head coach, and they already have a replacement in mind.

Both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania report that the Nets are expected to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach. Woj says the deal could be finalized within the next 1-2 days.

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

The Nets would be hiring Udoka despite his suspension from the Boston Celtics.

In September, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire season for an “improper intimate but consensual” relationship with someone in the workplace. Udoka allegedly used “crude language” and made “unwanted comments” to the woman, which factored into the suspension.

The Celtics replaced Udoka with interim coach Joe Mazzulla, under whom they have begun the season 4-2. The Nets started the season 2-5 under Nash, who was a first-time head coach.