 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 8, 2021

Jae Crowder has funny answer to Giannis Antetokounmpo question

July 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder had a funny answer to a question about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday.

Crowder’s Phoenix Suns beat Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They got the win despite Giannis scoring 42 points with 12 rebounds.

Crowder was asked a somewhat odd question after the game. He was asked what more the Bucks can do if they lose even when Giannis scores so many points. He said he wasn’t looking to give them advice because he’s trying to beat them.

Well, duh. He wasn’t the best person to ask that question to.

As for the Bucks, it doesn’t help that Antetokounmpo only went 11-for-18 on free throws. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday shooting a combined 12-for-37 (32.4 percent) didn’t help either. Maybe getting more from them and better free throw shooting is all they need.

Heading to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 should make a big difference.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus