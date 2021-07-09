Jae Crowder has funny answer to Giannis Antetokounmpo question

Jae Crowder had a funny answer to a question about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday.

Crowder’s Phoenix Suns beat Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They got the win despite Giannis scoring 42 points with 12 rebounds.

Crowder was asked a somewhat odd question after the game. He was asked what more the Bucks can do if they lose even when Giannis scores so many points. He said he wasn’t looking to give them advice because he’s trying to beat them.

When Jae Crowder was asked what more the Bucks can do when Giannis scores 42 and they still lose, he quipped back, “Yeah, I’m not really into coaching those guys. I’m trying to beat them” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 9, 2021

Well, duh. He wasn’t the best person to ask that question to.

As for the Bucks, it doesn’t help that Antetokounmpo only went 11-for-18 on free throws. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday shooting a combined 12-for-37 (32.4 percent) didn’t help either. Maybe getting more from them and better free throw shooting is all they need.

Heading to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 should make a big difference.