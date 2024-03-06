Jalen Brunson goes viral for cool before-and-after pictures with Knicks great

Jalen Brunson has finally closed a loop a quarter-century in the making.

The New York Knicks star Brunson posed this week for a photo with Knicks great Marcus Camby at Madison Square Garden. What made the moment so special was that the two had already linked up for a photo before — 25 years ago when Brunson was just three years old.

The Knicks shared the amazing side-by-side photos of Brunson and Camby, documenting the before and the after. Take a look.

what a difference 25 years makes 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/YI4MwhOUjM — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 6, 2024

Brunson’s father Rick, who is now an assistant coach for the Knicks, was teammates with Camby on the Knicks in 1999. That explains how the first picture came into being.

Now 49 years old, Camby is fondly remembered for how he stepped in for an injured Patrick Ewing in 1999 and led the No. 8-seeded Knicks to a stunning NBA Finals berth that year. Camby later proved himself to be a true Knick in other ways too.

The former center Camby is still a lot taller than Brunson, even some 25 years later. But with Brunson now serving as the star player of the Knicks franchise, it is a pretty cool full-circle moment for the kid who was sporting Knicks gear with Camby in the late ’90s.