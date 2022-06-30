Jalen Brunson makes decision on free agent destination

One of the more sought-after NBA free agents has made his decision on his future.

Guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Brunson’s deal will be worth roughly $110 million.

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Brunson leaves behind the Dallas Mavericks, who never had a chance to make an offer to retain the guard. As first reported by NBA reporter Marc Stein, Brunson’s scheduled meeting with the Mavericks was canceled after it became apparent that he was determined to join the Knicks.

The Knicks had been heavily linked to Brunson over the past few days, though at least one other team was seemingly in the frame at one point. The 25-year-old is poised to take on a starting role in New York’s backcourt after averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game with Dallas last season.