Sunday, April 23, 2023

Jalen Brunson avoids question about his mystery 3-point celebration

April 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jalen Brunson celebrates a big shot

Jalen Brunson hit a big shot late in the New York Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and many were perplexed by the way he celebrated. Apparently the significance of the gesture is going to remain between Brunson and his teammates.

After he hit a step-back 3-pointer to give the Knicks an 84-77 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Brunson buried his face in his shooting hand and looked like he was smelling it. ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy did not hide his confusion.

Lisa Salters asked Brunson about the celebration after New York’s 102-93 win. Brunson told her not to worry about it.

Brunson finished with a game-high 29 points. The Knicks now have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers heading into Game 5. Brunson’s teammates were also seen doing the celebration on the bench at one point. Perhaps one of them will eventually come clean about it.

