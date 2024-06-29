Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton had epic confrontation on WWE

The New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers rivalry got some extended airtime on Friday Night Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

Logan Paul brought out Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton before the former’s “Money in the Bank” qualifying triple threat match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar.

The crowd at MSG showered the 2-time All-Star with boos as he made his way to the ring. Fans clearly still remembered that Haliburton’s Pacers knocked out the Knicks from the 2024 NBA playoffs.

But the crowd’s jeers quickly turned into cheers as the camera panned to Jalen Brunson seated amongst the fans. Haliburton and Brunson stared each other down just a month removed from their heated second-round series.

Logan Paul brings out Tyrese Haliburton who has a staredown with Jalen Brunson 😂 pic.twitter.com/NR9HS2jHtv — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 29, 2024

Brunson momentarily took his seat and watched Knight pin Paul to win the match. But once the winner was announced, Brunson got in on the action himself. He made his way to the ring with a steel chair in hand and ended up scaring Haliburton away.

Brunson may have a case as the most beloved New Yorker alive right now. His WWE appearance Friday could only boost his already sky-high approval rating in the “Big Apple.”