Raptors forward’s stunned reaction to getting traded to Kings goes viral

Toronto Raptors wing Jalen McDaniels went from smiling to stunned in a matter of seconds when he found out he got traded to the Sacramento Kings.

News broke on Thursday that the Raptors agreed to trade McDaniels to the Kings in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

McDaniels’ trainer Clint Parks apparently caught wind of the deal before his client did. The trainer recorded McDaniels while informing the five-year pro that he was headed to Sacramento. Parks posted the video on his Instagram story.

In the clip, McDaniels appeared carefree with a ball on his hip. His mood quickly shifted once his trainer told him about the trade. The exchange looked like something out of a comedy sketch. (Warning: the clip contains profanity.)

Trainer: “Hey bro, you just got traded to the Kings,”

McDaniels: “Dead—, me?”

Trainer: “You did.”

McDaniels: “Me?”

Trainer: “Yes, you!”

Jalen McDaniels couldn’t believe he got traded to Sacramento 😂 (h/t @BASKETBALLonX ) pic.twitter.com/1OyJ7jVwZn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 27, 2024

McDaniels and Parks posted a follow-up clip on Instagram. After the initial shock, McDaniels sounded much more excited about the “fresh start” he was about to get with the Kings.

A follow up to the previous video, as Jalen McDaniels reacts to his trade to the Sacramento Kings from Toronto. Video comes courtesy of his trainer Clint Parks IG story (KEOLANAKEALOHA) pic.twitter.com/X1y4uNoqIQ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 27, 2024

Despite just entering the league in 2019, McDaniels has turned into somewhat of a journeyman. The Kings would be McDaniels’ fourth team over the last three season. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

McDaniels spent his entire 2023-24 season with the Raptors. He averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds on 34.4% shooting from the field.