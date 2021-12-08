Jalen Rose files for divorce from wife Molly Qerim

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim have worked together in a professional setting for many years, but it appears their relationship away from the television studio has come to an end.

Rose has filed for divorce from Qerim, according to court records obtained by TMZ. The gossip site reports that the split has been considered amicable and that Rose and Qerim remain friendly with one another.

Rose filed for divorce on April 30, so he and Qerim have been separated for quite some time. There had been speculation that the two had split when Qerim removed “Rose” from her social media profiles.

Rose says his and Qerim’s marriage broke down after the “First Take” host moved to Connecticut. The two reportedly did not have a prenup, and Qerim is not seeking spousal support.

Qerim, 37, and Rose, 48, both still work for ESPN. They first went public with their relationship in 2016 and then had a secret wedding in 2018.