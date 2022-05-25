Jalen Rose had head-scratching vote for All-NBA team

Jalen Rose once got 81 points dropped on his head by Kobe Bryant, but somehow that may only now be his second most embarrassing moment.

The NBA released the full media voting results for all this season’s major awards on Wednesday. One of the most notable revelations was the ESPN host Rose’s ballot for the All-NBA teams. Curiously enough, Rose gave Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving a vote for the All-NBA Third Team.

You can see Rose’s vote for yourself on the NBA website here.

Rose was the only voter out of 100 total sportswriters and broadcasters to give Irving an All-NBA vote for this year. It seemed pretty obvious too that Irving did not deserve one. Irving voluntarily sat out over half the season, posted his lowest overall efficiency numbers since his Cleveland days during the few times that he was actually on the court, and was on a team that fell to the play-in tournament.

A former NBA player himself, Rose has had some pretty questionable NBA takes before. But he will have a hard time justifying why Uncle Drew was anywhere remotely worthy of an All-NBA vote this season.