Jalen Suggs carried off floor with apparent knee injury in Game 2 against Cavs

April 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Suggs being carried off the floor with an injury

The Orlando Magic got a major scare with their top perimeter defender in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the first quarter of Monday’s game, Magic guard Jalen Suggs stepped into the path of Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell on defense. The legs of the two players collided with Suggs getting the worst of it. He immediately crumpled to the ground in pain, clutching at his left knee.

Here is the video, which appeared to show Suggs suffering a hyperextension.

Suggs eventually had to be carried off the floor by teammates and could not put any weight whatsoever on that left knee.

While only Orlando’s third-leading scorer this year, Suggs is a fantastic glue guy who shot 39.7 percent from deep during the regular season and sets the tone for the team with ferocious defense, high-effort plays, and elite irritant antics. Thus, losing him for any extended period would be devastating to Orlando’s chances of pulling off the upset over Cleveland.

If there is any silver lining, it is that the Magic get two full days off before the series shifts to Orlando for Game 3 on Thursday. But based on the looks of that injury, they would be lucky to get Suggs back at any point this series.

Jalen SuggsNBA playoffs 2024
