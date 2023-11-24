Nikola Jokic accused of being dirty over exchange with Jalen Suggs

Nikola Jokic was accused of being “dirty” by some people over his exchange with Jalen Suggs on Wednesday night.

Suggs’ Orlando Magic beat Jokic’s Denver Nuggets 124-119 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The game was tied at 108 in the fourth quarter when Jokic and Suggs got physical.

Jokic was trying to make a move inside but battled several Magic defenders. He missed his shot and tried to grab a follow-up rebound, but he fell down after colliding with Suggs.

Suggs pushed Jokic, who pushed back, resulting in Suggs falling to the floor.

Jalen Suggs is not afraid of the Joker 😤 pic.twitter.com/6EvHn9QqaD — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 23, 2023

Some thought that Jokic had swung at Suggs and knocked him to the ground. That line of thinking was based on a video that went viral in which Jokic was accused of being “dirty.”

Nikola Jokic is a dirty player pic.twitter.com/j9gTN5Fszr — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 23, 2023

However, a different angle showed Jokic never swung at Suggs.

Better angle for context since people actually think Jokic punches Suggs here https://t.co/VICMmD1a8C pic.twitter.com/ccIA9SIDLf — Aaron Gordon Apologist (@superstackff) November 23, 2023

The Magic went on to win the game, making both teams 10-5 this season. Orlando went 34-48 last season, so this season’s hot start is a welcome development for their organization.

As for the interaction between Suggs and Jokic, it looked much worse on the one camera angle than it really was.