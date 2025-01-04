Jalen Suggs leaves game in wheelchair after scary non-contact injury

Jalen Suggs on Friday needed a wheelchair to leave the court during the Orlando Magic’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Suggs tried to jump a passing lane with about three minutes left in the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Despite not taking any contact, the 23-year-old immediately fell to the ground in serious pain. Suggs grimaced as he held onto his lower back.

Jalen Suggs was forced to exit Friday's game in a wheelchair after sustaining an apparent back injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bEsFET9x8J — Magic on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Magic) January 4, 2025

Suggs left the game with six points and two rebounds in three minutes of action.

The Magic continue to be the most snakebitten team this year when it comes to injuries. If Suggs is forced to miss significant time, he would be the third Magic star to suffer a serious injury this season.

Orlando’s franchise player Paolo Banchero has not played since October 30 after suffering a torn oblique muscle. Banchero’s absence allowed his co-star Franz Wagner to emerge as a budding All-Star.

The Michigan alum averaged 25.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists across 16 games in November. But Wagner suffered a nearly identical oblique injury in early December that has sidelined him indefinitely.

The lead-up to Suggs’ injury followed a familiar script. With Wagner and Banchero out of the lineup, Suggs had the best month of his NBA career in December. Suggs posted averages of 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 12 games during the final month of 2024.