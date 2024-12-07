NBA breakout star forward to miss extended time with injury

One of the NBA’s brightest young stars this season is now set to be sidelined until next calendar year.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a torn right oblique during Friday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and is out indefinitely. Wagner will be re-evaluated by the Magic in four weeks, Charania adds.

The 23-year-old Wagner, a former No. 8 overall draft pick, has really busted out this year for the Magic. He is averaging career-best numbers with 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. That had put Wagner in a position for NBA All-Star consideration and had also helped lead the Magic to an excellent 16-9 record (third in the East).

But Wagner will now be out until at least early January in a true gut punch for Orlando. They have already been without fellow star forward Paolo Banchero, who hasn’t played since late October due to an eerily similar injury, and Wagner will be forced to join him in street clothes as well.