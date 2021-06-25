 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA player thinks Devin Booker should take off his mask

June 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker struggled in his first game wearing a mask, and one former player thinks the star should ditch the face cover.

Jamal Crawford, who played 20 years in the NBA, shared on Twitter Thursday that he could relate to Booker. Crawford said he wore a mask once and it inhibited him so much that he got rid of it quickly.

He also made a prediction regarding Booker.

Booker suffered a nose injury on a collision with Patrick Beverley during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. He played Thursday’s Game 3 with a mask on but began the game 0-for-6. The poor start is what led to Crawford’s comments.

