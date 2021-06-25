Ex-NBA player thinks Devin Booker should take off his mask

Devin Booker struggled in his first game wearing a mask, and one former player thinks the star should ditch the face cover.

Jamal Crawford, who played 20 years in the NBA, shared on Twitter Thursday that he could relate to Booker. Crawford said he wore a mask once and it inhibited him so much that he got rid of it quickly.

Brooo I broke my nose, they gave me a mask, that was the best defense I saw. Took it off after a quarter and took my chances lol. https://t.co/k4Zb4dQWuo — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 25, 2021

He also made a prediction regarding Booker.

If Book doesn’t get to his rhythm, I bet that mask comes off.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 25, 2021

Booker suffered a nose injury on a collision with Patrick Beverley during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. He played Thursday’s Game 3 with a mask on but began the game 0-for-6. The poor start is what led to Crawford’s comments.