Jamal Murray speaks out against NBA’s potential midseason tournament

This year’s play-in tournament has been a major hit for the NBA. But at least one star player does not want to see things progress any further.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacted Sunday to the news that the league is considering the possibility of having an additional tournament in the middle of the regular season.

“Plz @nba stop with all these tournament talks,” Murray wrote on Twitter. “No need to make season complex.”

The framework the NBA is reportedly exploring for a potential midseason tournament does sound pretty interesting. It could take the form of a European soccer-style tournament with extra cash incentives for participating players.

But many have already complained about this season’s brutal workload with the compressed schedule and the play-in tournament capping off the regular season. Murray recently suffered a torn ACL. Thus, it is easy to understand where he is coming from in not wanting even more strain on the players.