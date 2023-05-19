Jamal Murray shares 1 big source of motivation for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are off to a great start in the Western Conference Finals, but they don’t care if anyone notices. In fact, they would prefer it if no one did.

After the Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead, Jamal Murray spoke about how his team has grown used to “outside noise.” He said the media mostly talks about the other team even when Denver wins.

Murray said the Nuggets use the talk as motivation.

“The outside noise is the outside noise. We’re the Denver Nuggets. We’re used to that. Even when we win, they talk about the other team,” Murray told the media. “We beat the Clippers in the bubble, and they talk about the other team. Same old, same old. It just fuels us a little more and it’ll be sweeter when we win the (championship).”

Nikola Jokic made similar remarks.

“To be honest, I like it,” Jokic said. “We don’t care. Whatever. If you remember even in the bubble when we beat Utah, they were talking about how they blew the lead. When we beat the Clippers it was about them blowing the lead.”

Whatever Murray is using as motivation seems to be working. He dropped 23 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and even managed to pay tribute to ESPN’s Mike Breen while doing so.

There is no more powerful tool in sports than the true underdog mentality. The Nuggets are smart to keep using that to their advantage.