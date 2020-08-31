 Skip to main content
Jamal Murray gets emotional in interview after 50-point game

August 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jamal Murray has been putting on a show during the NBA playoffs, and he was at it again on Sunday.

Murray scored 50 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series at Disney World in Florida. Murray shot 17 of 24 and made 9 of 12 three-pointers as part of his monster 50-burger.

Murray was exhausted physically and mentally after the game and gave an emotional postgame interview.

The 23-year-old guard has scored 50 points, 42 points and 50 points over the Nuggets’ last three games. He and Donovan Mitchell have been trading huge games in the series. Mitchell had 57 points in Game 1 and 51 points in Game 4. He even scored 44 in the Game 6 loss.

Game 7 between the teams will be on Tuesday. The winner of the series will face the Clippers in the next round.

