Jamal Murray fires back at analyst for dissing Nuggets

Jamal Murray may be injured right now, but he is still out here breaking the ankles of disrespectful analysts.

FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright said on the network this week that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic should not win MVP this year. Wright’s reasoning was that Jokic would supposedly be the worst NBA MVP of the last 35 years.

Murray appeared to respond to the comments Thursday by tweeting, “Nick Wrong lol.”

Wright then proceeded to double-down on his remarks, saying that Jokic and the Nuggets do not pull in ratings.

That led to another response from Murray, who tweeted, “Just quit bruh u sound more of a fool than u did the day before.”

Jokic is the frontrunner for MVP this season with his gaudy numbers of 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. Denver’s incredible record of 10-2 since Murray went down only further strengthens his case. Jokic is also a rather unique player to watch with his unconventional style and his passing wizardry from the center position.

Plenty of smaller-market players have won MVP in the last 35 years such as Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash, and Karl Malone. While no center has won the award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, Jokic has both the statistics and the team success to justify an MVP nod. If your only argument against him is based on narrative, fan appeal, or market size, you probably don’t have a very good one.

As for Murray, he is definitely no stranger to confronting media members.