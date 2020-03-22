Jamal Murray says Instagram was hacked after apparent sex tape leak

Jamal Murray posted some explicit content on Instagram early Sunday morning, but the Denver Nuggets star says his account was hacked.

Murray’s Instagram story started filling with bizarre posts and videos that allegedly showed him having sex with his girlfriend Harper Hempel. All of the posts were quickly deleted, and the account was deactivated either by Murray or Instagram. Murray then took to Twitter to issue an apology and say his Instagram account was compromised.

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

An account that appears to belong to Hempel then retweeted what Murray wrote and asked for anyone who has the footage to delete it.

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

Skeptics will say Murray may have made a mistake rather than his account being hacked. We will probably never know, but we have seen plenty of instances in the past where accounts clearly were hacked, so that very well could have happened with Murray.

Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season. He signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the Nuggets last summer.