 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 12, 2021

Jamal Murray limps off floor with knee injury

April 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray went down in pain with a knee injury late in Monday night’s Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game.

Murray was slashing to the basket late in the fourth quarter when he tried to leap for a layup attempt. He hurt his knee as he went up and ended up falling.

Murray was offered a wheelchair but pushed it aside. He ended up limping to the locker room.

Murray has been dealing with right knee soreness, which led him to miss the last four games prior to Monday. Murray wasn’t having his best shooting game. He was 5/15 in the game for 17 points in 33 minutes.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus