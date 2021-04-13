Jamal Murray limps off floor with knee injury

Jamal Murray went down in pain with a knee injury late in Monday night’s Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game.

Murray was slashing to the basket late in the fourth quarter when he tried to leap for a layup attempt. He hurt his knee as he went up and ended up falling.

Injury warning Jamal Murray is down in pain after this drive. pic.twitter.com/YkkxHDQqNx — Alex. (@Dubs4O8) April 13, 2021

Murray was offered a wheelchair but pushed it aside. He ended up limping to the locker room.

Jamal Murray refuses to get in wheelchair and is helped to the locker room after apparent knee injury pic.twitter.com/b37hCvz4Uu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 13, 2021

Murray has been dealing with right knee soreness, which led him to miss the last four games prior to Monday. Murray wasn’t having his best shooting game. He was 5/15 in the game for 17 points in 33 minutes.