Jamal Murray expected to sign huge extension with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly close to locking up one of their star players with a massive contract extension.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nuggets are planning to offer Jamal Murray a four-year, $209 million maximum contract extension. The expectation is that Murray will sign the deal in the near future.

Denver and star Jamal Murray are working toward a four-year, $209 million maximum contract extension this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nuggets will present the deal to Murray – a 2023 NBA champion and one of the best clutch players – and sides expect agreement. pic.twitter.com/tOZ7UBWuli — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Murray was set to make $36 million next season in the final year of the five-year extension he signed in 2019.

The Nuggets drafted Murray with the 7th overall pick in 2016. While he has battled injuries over the past few years, he tied a career high with 21.2 points per game this season. He also shot a career-best 42.5% from three-point range.

Murray has also elevated his game in the playoffs. He averaged 26.1 points across 20 postseason games last year when the Nuggets won the NBA title. He wasn’t quite as effective this season, though he played through an injury.

With Nikola Jokic signed through the 2026-27 season, the Nuggets should be in position to contend for championships for several more years.