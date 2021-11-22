Jamal Murray teases Nuggets coach before game

Jamal Murray teased Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone before the team’s game on Sunday night.

Murray is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in April. He has been accompanying the team on its road trips and was in Phoenix for the team’s game against the Suns.

Murray teased Malone by telling the head coach to play him, even though the guard is recovering from a serious injury.

Jamal Murray walked in with Michael Malone during his pregame press conference. Jamal: “Play me.” Malone: “Don’t tempt me.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 22, 2021

Murray harped on that line by repeating it over Twitter too.

The Nuggets are shorthanded. Not only is Murray recovering, but star center Nikola Jokic is out with a wrist injury. It’s easy to understand why Malone was tempted to try and play one of his big guns.

Murray is progressing in his recovery, but it’s still unclear when he will actually be back. His Nuggets entered Sunday’s game 9-7 this season.

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports