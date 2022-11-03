76ers get bad injury news on James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded for the next month due to an injury to guard James Harden.

Harden will miss roughly a month after suffering a right foot tendon strain Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harden was averaging 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists through the first nine games of the season.

This is hardly ideal for the Sixers, who are off to a 4-5 start and have not had Joel Embiid for three of the last four games. The good news is that Embiid’s illness does not seem serious, but the team has yet to get going with or without the two stars in their lineup. Expect Tyrese Maxey to take on a more significant role in Harden’s absence.

If there is a silver lining to the Harden injury, it’s that it may allow the 76ers to speed things up a bit. Whether that helps, or even happens, is yet to be seen.