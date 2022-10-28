Ugly stat illustrates 76ers’ early struggles

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked like dinosaurs to start the season, and the numbers certainly back that up as well.

The 76ers dropped to 1-4 on the year with a double-digit 119-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. It was already their third time allowing 110 points or more, and they fell to last in the Atlantic Division with the defeat.

After the game, an unflattering stat about the 76ers went viral — that they are now playing at the slowest pace of any NBA team in the last six seasons (per StatMuse).

The Sixers are playing at the slowest pace by any team in the last 6 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RQwvrfk44i — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

For reference, the Golden State Warriors lead the league with a pace of 110.8 this season. Philadelphia is getting over 14 possessions per game fewer than that with their dead-last pace of 96.7.

The 76ers’ cinder-block ways may be a combination of age (with 33-year-old James Harden and 37-year-old PJ Tucker in the starting lineup) as well as the generally plodding legs of guys like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. In fact, probably the only players with above-average speed on Philly’s entire roster are guards Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle (who has played just six total minutes this season), and De’Anthony Melton.

Already ranking as a bottom-five team in pace last season, the 76ers have gotten even slower this season. While the onus may be on head coach Doc Rivers to implement a more up-tempo game plan, the players themselves are not looking too good either with their sluggish performances.