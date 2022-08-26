Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday.

Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.

James Harden threw his own birthday cake off the yacht 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/tcWlU44JZo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 26, 2022

To be fair, that may not have been a completely real cake based on how well it held together as Harden was casually flinging it around. Even if that is the case, it’s still quite the party move to toss it overboard.

Of course, Harden may have good reason to avoid cake. He is facing a big season with the 76ers on a new contract, and appears to be taking his fitness very seriously. Eating too much cake could definitely interfere with that regimen, so Sixers fans should probably be pleased with this.