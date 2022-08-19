James Harden looking fit in latest photos

James Harden may be a man on a mission this season.

Photos of the veteran guard were shared online this week. In the pictures, Harden is seen looking slim and fit.

P3 Sport Science in Santa Barbara, Calif. shared the photos and said they were taken from when Harden came in for an assessment.

“James first assessed at P3 in 2016. During this assessment we were able to uncover his super-power – braking/deceleration – using advanced technology and our NBA data context. This finding has helped define James’ greatness and influenced how NBA teams think about athleticism,” P3 wrote in its caption.

In their caption, P3 also advised athletes to come in for annual assessments. P3 is known as an elite fitness and training center for athletes. Many NBA prospects visit there for assessments ahead of the draft.

So what’s the big deal about Harden looking slim? This is the second time this offseason that a photo has shown the guard looking to be in good shape.

At times in the past, he has looked out of shape, leading some to question his motivation.

Between taking a pay cut and staying in shape, Harden seems to be entering the upcoming season with a renewed purpose. That’s good news for the Philadelphia 76ers, who will have their first full season with Harden in the mix.

Harden was traded in February by Brooklyn to Philly for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and a few draft picks. The deal seems to have Philly better positioned than the Nets.