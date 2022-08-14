 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 14, 2022

James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game

August 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
James Harden dribbles

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas. Obviously, this is unconfirmed for now.

The NBA likes to put marquee games on its Christmas schedule, and putting two Atlantic Division hopefuls up against each other at Madison Square Garden certainly fits that bill. That alone makes Harden’s leak very plausible.

The Christmas Day leaks are coming quite often this season. One potential matchup went public on Saturday, and on Sunday, Harden’s reveal was not even the first one of the day. Harden is, however, the first to apparently leak his own game, so he stands out in that way.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus