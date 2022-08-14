James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game

The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas. Obviously, this is unconfirmed for now.

Christmas in the garden! — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 14, 2022

The NBA likes to put marquee games on its Christmas schedule, and putting two Atlantic Division hopefuls up against each other at Madison Square Garden certainly fits that bill. That alone makes Harden’s leak very plausible.

The Christmas Day leaks are coming quite often this season. One potential matchup went public on Saturday, and on Sunday, Harden’s reveal was not even the first one of the day. Harden is, however, the first to apparently leak his own game, so he stands out in that way.