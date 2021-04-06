James Harden out at least 10 days with hamstring strain

James Harden is going to miss more time after reaggravating a hamstring injury.

Harden missed two games due to his right hamstring but returned on Monday night against the Knicks. He left after playing just a few minutes in the game and did not return.

Harden underwent an MRI which revealed a right hamstring strain. The Nets say he will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Perhaps Harden tried to return from his first hamstring injury too quickly.

The good news for Brooklyn is that Kevin Durant is set to return on Wednesday, which would mark his first game since Feb. 13.

Harden has become a triple-double machine and is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game this season.