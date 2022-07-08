James Harden takes pay cut on new contract with 76ers

James Harden declined his player option for next season with a goal of helping to give the Philadelphia 76ers more financial flexibility, and that is just what he has done.

Harden has agreed to take a $15 million pay cut on his next deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 32-year-old declined his $47 million player option and will instead sign a new two-year deal that has a player option for the second year.

Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23. His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides. https://t.co/q1eDY9xrDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

With Harden’s new contract, the Sixers will be able to offer the $10.5 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception without needing to make any other moves. That will go a long way toward helping them build a competitive bench.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 21 contests with Philadelphia. The Sixers lost to the Miami Heat in the second round.

Many fans were disappointed with Harden’s play after he arrived in Philly via a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. They should, however, be pleased that Harden seems intent on doing what he can to help the 76ers contend in his first full season with the franchise.