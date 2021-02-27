James Wiseman has funny thoughts on his nickname

James Wiseman is in his rookie season and doesn’t have an official nickname yet. He does have some thoughts on what his nickname should be.

The No. 2 overall pick said Friday that he doesn’t like the “Big Jim” nickname some have given him. He prefers J-Wise or J Dub if some insist on giving him a nickname.

James Wiseman asked by @KerithBurke about nicknames: "Big Jim is not it. I don't like that at all." Mentioned J-Wise or J Dub. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2021

Those are more abbreviations than nicknames, but he prefers them. It’s funny how much he rejects the “Big Jim” nickname though. That nickname does not fit him at all.

What’s more interesting about his name is that his last name is Wiseman but pronounced “Weiss-man.” If it were pronounced as it’s spelled, it would be a compliment to his intellect.

Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22 games this season.