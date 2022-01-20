James Worthy got meme treatment for dejected reaction to Lakers’ latest loss

James Worthy looked about 200 percent done with the Los Angeles Lakers after their latest loss on Wednesday.

The Lakers fell at home 111-104 to an Indiana Pacers team with one of the worst records in the NBA. It was the Lakers’ fourth loss in their last five games and dropped them back under .500 on the season.

On Spectrum SportsNet’s postgame show, the Lakers legend Worthy looked absolutely demoralized and was slumped over the desk in the studio.

after suffering arguably their worst loss of the year, here’s how the Lakers postgame show just opened. pic.twitter.com/CPsiMwViDx — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 20, 2022

Worthy’s reaction led to some funny memes on Twitter. Here were some of the cream of the crop.

James Worthy in the Lakers Postgame show pic.twitter.com/BcxcmfXUYH — Handsome Pep (@HandsomePep) January 20, 2022

The Lakers broke ⁦@JamesWorthy42⁩. Big Game deserves better. AK pic.twitter.com/HsSWIE0QxS — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 20, 2022

james worthy went from RIP BOZO 😂💯💀 to RIP BOZO 😭😔🪦 pic.twitter.com/sIEjFbYvYB — Diego 🇵🇷 (@diggonotdiego) January 20, 2022

Worthy summed up how most Lakers fans are feeling right now. Head coach Frank Vogel is in danger of losing his job, and now there is even drama with some of the team’s players as well.

The Basketball Hall of Famer Worthy is very passionate about the Lakers and definitely turns up when the team is winning. But on Wednesday, we got to witness Worthy on the exact opposite side of the spectrum.