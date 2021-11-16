 Skip to main content
Monday, November 15, 2021

JaMychal Green, Dorian Finney-Smith hit with double-technicals for incident

November 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

JaMychal Green and Dorian Finney-Smith were hit with double-technical fouls for an incident that took place during Monday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.

The Mavs were leading the Nuggets in a close game early in the fourth quarter. Green was under the basket and Frank Ntilikina’s arm got locked in his arms. Green then tossed Ntilikina to the ground.

Finney-Smith stepped in on behalf of his teammate and ended up getting a technical foul, as did Green. Green was also charged with a personal foul for throwing Ntilikina to the ground.

Green finished with two points and eight rebounds in his Nuggets’ 111-101 loss to the Mavs. Ntilikina played 16 minutes, while Finney-Smith had eight points in 24 minutes.

