JaMychal Green, Dorian Finney-Smith hit with double-technicals for incident

JaMychal Green and Dorian Finney-Smith were hit with double-technical fouls for an incident that took place during Monday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.

The Mavs were leading the Nuggets in a close game early in the fourth quarter. Green was under the basket and Frank Ntilikina’s arm got locked in his arms. Green then tossed Ntilikina to the ground.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks game got pretty heated after this foul by Green 😳 pic.twitter.com/2sbnPa7QZz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2021

Finney-Smith stepped in on behalf of his teammate and ended up getting a technical foul, as did Green. Green was also charged with a personal foul for throwing Ntilikina to the ground.

Green finished with two points and eight rebounds in his Nuggets’ 111-101 loss to the Mavs. Ntilikina played 16 minutes, while Finney-Smith had eight points in 24 minutes.