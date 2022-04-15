Jarrett Allen had major issue getting to Cavaliers’ play-in game

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen made his long-awaited return from injury on Friday, but he was running a bit behind as he did so.

Allen, who missed the final 18 games of the regular season due to a broken finger, returned for the Cavaliers Friday in their play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen went through pre-game warmups before being fully cleared, but he very nearly missed them. The center actually arrived late to Quicken Loans Arena, as he got stuck in traffic stemming from the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener across the street.

#Cavs Jarrett Allen, I just heard, got stuck in traffic coming to tonight’s game. He just arrived. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 15, 2022

These things happen, but this was not a great night for Allen to be running behind. The need to clear him, plus his importance to the team, made this a somewhat tense situation for the Cavs.

Allen is known as a down-to-earth player who very much looks the part of the everyman. In the future, he might want to compromise on that and get himself a driver.