Report: Jason Kidd among candidates for this head coaching job

Jason Kidd has been mentioned as a potential candidate for several head coaching jobs this offseason, and we can now add the New Orleans Pelicans to that list.

The Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy on Wednesday after just one season with the team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they are expected to gauge Kidd’s interest in the job. Brooklyn Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka could also be asked to interview.

That makes at least three teams that have some level of interest in Kidd, though he already withdrew his name from consideration for one head coaching job. He will reportedly interview for the Orlando Magic job this week.

Kidd, 48, was a Hall of Fame point guard as a player. He went into coaching after his playing career and had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks as a head coach. He has has spent the last two seasons under Frank Vogel with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kidd has a 183-190 record as a head coach. His teams have reached the playoffs three times. He was fired by Milwaukee during the 2017-2018 season.