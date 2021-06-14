Jason Kidd to interview for Magic head coach job

Jason Kidd withdrew from consideration for the Portland Trail Blazers coaching job, but there is another gig he is in the mix for.

FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin reported on Monday that the Orlando Magic requested permission to interview Kidd for their head coach job. The Lakers granted permission, and Kidd reportedly will interview this week.

Scoop: The Orlando Magic have requested to interview Jason Kidd for their vacant head coaching gig and the Lakers granted permission, sources told FOX Sports. Kidd, an assistant coach for the Lakers, will interview with the Magic this week. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) June 14, 2021

Kidd, 48, was a Hall of Fame point guard as a player. He went into coaching after his playing career and had stints with the Nets and Bucks as a head coach. Kidd has spent the last two seasons under Frank Vogel on the Lakers.

Kidd has a 183-190 record as a head coach. His teams have reached the playoffs three times. He was fired by Milwaukee during the 2017-2018 season.