Report: Jason Kidd among candidates for Celtics head coach job

The Boston Celtics are searching for a new head coach in the wake of their stunning organizational shakeup, and Jason Kidd is reportedly among the candidates who will be considered.

Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to receive consideration for the Celtics job, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Celtics confirmed on Wednesday that Danny Ainge is stepping down from his position as general manager and president of basketball operations in Boston. Brad Stevens will take over Ainge’s role on a full-time basis and lead the search for his successor.

Kidd has been with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach since 2019. He has five seasons of experience as an NBA head coach with the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pierce was fired back in March after spending two-plus seasons as the head coach in Atlanta. That was his first NBA head coaching gig, and there were indications he may have lost the support of his top players.

Kidd has also been linked to a college head coaching job, but he would almost certainly have more interest in the Celtics job than any college opportunity.