Report: Jason Kidd is candidate for UNLV job

Jason Kidd could soon be a head coach again … this time at the college level.

Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach has emerged as a candidate of interest for UNLV. Gordon notes that the Rebels are “intrigued” by the possibility of hiring Kidd after parting ways with head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The 47-year-old Kidd does not have any experience in the college ranks. But he has spent five seasons as an NBA head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kidd is also coming off an NBA championship victory with the Lakers last year.

The report adds that Kidd had interest in the UNLV job in 2019 but did not have a bachelor’s degree, which was a requirement for the position. The Basketball Hall of Famer has since earned his bachelor’s degree though.

Kidd has still been drawing interest for NBA head coaching positions lately. But a move over to college might make sense for him with all that Kidd has already accomplished in the pros.