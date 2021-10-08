Jason Kidd collar photo gets hilarious meme treatment

Jason Kidd has yet to coach a game for the Dallas Mavericks, but we already know the exact way fans are going to mock him if things go south at any point this season.

Kidd got some of the most ruthless Twitter meme treatment we have ever seen this week, and it stemmed from his official Mavericks team photo. For whatever reason, Kidd wore a shirt during the photo shoot that had a massive collar. The photo led to a ton of hilarious memes, but the folks at Korked Bats really capitalized on the opportunity.

After the Kidd photo went viral, Korked Bats vowed to photoshop the 48-year-old with an even bigger collar for every 25 likes. Things got out of hand very quickly:

The sports and pop culture blog then found even more ways to have fun with the bit:

You get the point.

Between the abusive coaching allegations and the collar situation, Kidd has had a somewhat rough first offseason in his new job. Hopefully things improve for him when the season tips off.