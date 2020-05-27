Jason Terry taking coaching job at Arizona

Jason Terry is returning to his alma mater.

Terry is taking a coaching job at Arizona as an assistant coach. The Athletic’s Shams Charania says the announcement is expected to be made on Thursday.

Terry, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, had been working as an assistant general manager for the Texas Legends in the G League. A report last month suggested Terry would be leaving the G League to coach at Arizona.

Terry played at Arizona from 1995-1999 and helped them win the national title in 1997. He was critical of the program a few years ago, and now he will be in a position to help them improve.

Arizona was 21-11 prior to the season being shut down this year.