JaVale McGee shares his preference between LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are arguably the two greatest players of this generation of NBA basketball. One mutual teammate has a preference between the two in one regard though.

During an “Ask Me Anything” session for Bleacher Report this week, new Phoenix Suns big man JaVale McGee received a question asking who he enjoyed playing with more between James and Curry.

“I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers,” he replied.

McGee won NBA titles with both players, doing so with Curry in 2017 and 2018, then with James in 2020. For what it’s worth, McGee had perhaps the best season and the biggest role of his career in his first year with the Lakers in 2018-19. He averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. That compares to just 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game over two seasons with Curry in Golden State.

While they did have a bit of a checkered past before becoming teammates, James clearly helped get the best out of McGee in Los Angeles.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0