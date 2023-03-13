JaVale McGee shares which NBA team treats its players the best

JaVale McGee has played for eight different NBA franchises during his career, so he knows a great deal about which teams treat their players well and which do not.

In an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show,” McGee said the Golden State Warriors treated players the best out of any organization he had played for. McGee specifically cited owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber for buying dinner for players and their families during road trips.

“I had been to three or four teams, and the Warriors by far — still to this day — treat their players the best out of anybody,” McGee said, via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just that aspect of being able to congregate with not only your teammates but your teammates’ friends and family, and not worrying about the bill. Just order whatever you want. We’re all just going to congregate in fellowship and really enjoy it.”

For context, McGee has also played for the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

McGee wound up winning two NBA titles in his two seasons with Golden State, which surely helped his opinion. Still, it seems to him that the people made it the ideal place to play.

It does not hurt that the Warriors have shown themselves to be willing to pay massive luxury tax fees to keep core players in place. Still, the team’s success over the last decade is no coincidence, and it shows in McGee’s remarks.