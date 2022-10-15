Warriors’ luxury tax penalty, salaries for 2023-2024 are astronomical

The Golden State Warriors are in a class of their own when it comes to payroll for the future.

The Warriors on Saturday agreed to contract extensions with a few key players. They reached a four-year, $140 million extension with Jordan Poole. They also agreed on a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins that includes a $34 million player option.

Golden State is already paying big money to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Draymond Green also has a player option for next season.

Both Wiggins and Poole are already under contract for this season, but their salaries balloon the following year once their extensions take effect.

Assuming Green opts in for next season, here is what the Warriors will be on the hook for:

– Steph Curry $51.9 million

– Klay Thompson $43.2 million

– Jordan Poole $31.2 million

– Draymond Green $27.6 million

– Andrew Wiggins $24.3 million

– Kevon Looney $7.5 million

They also would owe a total of $18 million if they picked up options for James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State is projected to have total player salaries of $215 million in 2023-2024. Given their status as repeat offenders, Golden State would owe $268 million in the luxury tax.

All together, Golden State would be paying $483 million in 2023-2024. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks points out, once you factor in the Warriors filling out the rest of their roster, their entire bill would be over $500 million for next season.

Golden St. payroll and tax penalty in 2023/24 will likely exceed $500M once the roster is filled. That factors in Draymond Green opting-in to his $27.6M player option. With 12 players 💰Salary: $215M

💰Tax: $268M 💰💰Total: $483M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 15, 2022

When Golden State is spending $500 million while other teams can’t afford to do the same and have to lose key players, now you know why Brian Windhorst said what he said.