Jay Williams claims he was hacked after incorrect Celtics tweet

ESPN analyst Jay Williams tried to backtrack and claim he was hacked after getting ripped for sending a factually incorrect tweet about the Boston Celtics.

Williams tried to applaud the Celtics for their hire of Ime Udoka as their new head coach. However, he called Udoka the “first head coach of color” hired by the team. Williams was wrong.

The Celtics were actually the first North American professional sports team with a black head coach — Bill Russell in 1966. K.C. Jones also coached the team. And it was just over a decade ago that Doc Rivers coached the team to a championship.

Williams later claimed on Twitter that he had been hacked.

As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) June 23, 2021

Give us a break, Williams. Don’t make an excuse. Don’t say you changed your passcode. Whether it was you or an assistant who helps with your account, someone screwed up badly. And it’s not because of a password issue.

It serves Williams right that his hyper-focus on race backfired. How about just congratulating Udoka on getting the job after paying his dues?