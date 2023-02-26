 Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown says 76ers fans had ‘disrespectful’ taunt

February 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Fans in Philadelphia have a reputation for being some of the most hostile in sports, and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he experienced the negative side of that on Saturday night.

Brown scored a team-high 26 points to help lead the Celtics to a 110-107 road win over the 76ers. While being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston in the locker room after the game, Brown mentioned how he was happy to get a win in a “hostile” environment. He said fans were “talking crazy” at certain points during the game, which prompted a question about whether Brown embraces the smack talk.

Brown said some fans crossed the line, particularly before tip-off.

“It depends. I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive. It got a little disrespectful and stuff like that,” Brown said. “Even before the game, I was entering the arena and there were people saying, ‘I hope you tear your ACL.’ I understand people care and they love the team they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”

There are a lot of things fans say that they shouldn’t. Cheering for a serious injury certainly falls under the umbrella of going too far while taunting an opponent.

Marcus Smart also had some issues with the fans in Philly. He got into it with one during a timeout, and the fan was reportedly kicked out of the game.

We have seen numerous occasions in recent years where players are so bothered by what fans say that they have them removed from the arena.

.

